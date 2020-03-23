Troopers search for missing woman

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police needs the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was driving and contacted police in Oceana County stating she was lost.

Authorities said they are looking for 73-year-old Bronwyn Brooke Zickus of the Comstock Park area. According to police she was last heard from around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening when she called the Oceana County Dispatch center saying she was lost.

Zickus is described to have brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Michigan license plate of BCH670.

Police said she may be in the Rothbury area and asking the public if she is seen to contact the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171 or Oceana County Dispatch at 231.869.5858.