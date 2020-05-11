Troopers investigate break in at Newaygo Co. gun range

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police is investigating a break in that happened at a gun range in Newaygo early Monday morning.

Troopers say the break in happened around 12:50 a.m. at Newaygo Firearms Training Center and Range on Wisner Avenue near 92nd Street.

Authorities say five suspects broke into the gun range, but nothing was taken. They also say a stolen van was involved.

The owner of the gun range lives near the store and told authorities that he watched the suspects break in and yelled for them to stop.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231.873.2171.