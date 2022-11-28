BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Gerald Wade Robertson, 61, called his daughter and was confused about where he was. He told her that he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta Township. When she arrived, he was not there.

Robertson is described as a white male, 6 foot 1 inch, 195 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre, MSP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meceola Central Dispatch at 231.796.4811, MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989.773.5951 or 911.

