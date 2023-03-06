NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper from Niles has returned to work over a year after he was shot during a traffic stop.

On Monday, MSP posted on Twitter that Trooper Jason DeVries, a three-year veteran with the department, was returning to duty after he was shot on Oct. 6, 2021.

DeVries was shot when he pulled over a vehicle around 10:20 p.m. on 9th Street between Regent Street and Main Street and found that the driver did not have a license. MSP said the driver did not stop at a stop sign.

The driver was taken into custody and permitted for DeVries to search the vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Isaac Ntabaazi, was asked to get out of the vehicle and refused to take his hands out of his pockets, authorities said.

During a struggle, Ntabaazi fired one shot which hit DeVries’ leg. He returned fire and hit Ntabaazi in the head.

DeVries was paralyzed from the right knee down and Ntabaazi lost his eyesight as a result of the shooting, MSP and court records said.

DeVries was recognized at the 2022 Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet Program, receiving the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart.

Ntabaazi was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years and eight months in prison after being charged and found guilty on seven counts, including attempted murder, according to court records.