NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State trooper has been awarded a medal of honor for what Michigan State Police calls “heroic actions” during a traffic stop that left him paralyzed.

Trooper Jason DeVries was recognized at this year’s Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet Program on Tuesday night, receiving the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart, MSP said in a press release.

On October 6, 2021, DeVries was assigned to the MSP Niles Post. He conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver did not have a license. DeVries placed the driver into custody. After getting permission to search the vehicle, DeVries asked the passenger, Isaac Ntabaazi, to exit.

Ntabaazi pulled out a gun and shot DeVries in the leg, MSP said.

The state trooper shot back, injuring Ntabaazi. Unable to get up, DeVries used his radio to call other troopers to the scene, where they disarmed Ntabaazi and provided first aid for DeVries.

DeVries was paralyzed from the right knee down and Ntabaazi lost his eyesight as a result of the shooting, MSP and court records said.

Ntabaazi was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years, eight months in prison after being charged and found guilty on seven counts, including attempted murder, according to court records.