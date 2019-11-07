Trine University offers aid to replace MI grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Trine University, a private university in Indiana, about 10 miles south of the Michigan border, is offering a scholarship for Michigan residents that will attend the university.

The scholarship, called the Northern Neighbors Award, will give Michigan residents $2,400 toward tuition starting in the fall of 2020. The university says that newly enrolled first-year students and transfer students are both applicable.

They say the new scholarship will replace funds that students lost in the Michigan Tuition Grant veto. The scholarship is different from the Michigan Tuition Grant because it is open to all Michigan residents and is not based on need.

In a statement, the school says the Michigan Department of Treasury found that the Michigan Tuition Grant benefited about 17,000 students in 2018. The scholarship will provide the same amount of money that the Michigan grant did. The tuition costs at the university is the same for in-state and out-of-state residents.

“The benefits of private higher education more than outweigh the cost, but $2,400 each year can have a huge impact on a family’s budget,” Kim Bennett, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management at Trine, said. “We want to put the option back in reach for students who were negatively impacted by this veto.”

To receive the scholarship, students must apply and be admitted into a program, seeking a degree at the university. They also must submit a FAFSA by March 1, 2020.

To learn more about the university and the scholarship, you can visit the university’s website.