Trial decision near in ex-MSU president’s case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A decision is expected early next week about whether former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon will stand trial.

Lasting seven days stretched out over the course of five months, Simon’s preliminary exam ended in July. Since then, Judge Julie Reincke has been considering the testimony to determine whether there’s enough evidence to sent the case to trial.

Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in the case. She told police she knew a sports medicine doctor was under investigation in 2014, but did not know it was Larry Nassar specifically. Prosecutors say that was a lie.

Nassar was ultimately sentenced to long prison terms on federal child pornography and state-level sexual assault charges after hundreds of women came forward to say he molested them under the guise of providing medical care.