GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal trial date has been set for the man accused of kidnapping a Lansing toddler whose body was later found in Detroit.

The trial of Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, has been set for April 16, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced Friday. It was scheduled by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker.

On the federal level, Trice has been charged with kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping a minor, the office said. In the case of conviction, kidnapping resulting in death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, while kidnapping a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, according to the attorney’s office.

He’s accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith after assaulting her mother, his ex-girlfriend, in her Lansing home on July 2. An Amber Alert was issued for Wynter, who was later found dead in Detroit.

Photos shared by family members of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

“My office is ready and fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial as we seek a measure of justice for Wynter Cole-Smith and her family,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said Friday in a statement.

In August, Trice pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Trice also faces 20 state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder. The state case will be prosecuted by the Michigan Department of Attorney General.