LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One woman was killed after a large tree fell on a Lansing home during Thursday night’s storm, Lansing police say.

It happened around 10:20 p.m., police said. After the tree landed on the house, located on the 1600 block of Martin Street, the house collapsed.

Lansing police said Vernita Payne, 84, of Lansing, was pulled from the debris.

Vernita Payne, 84, of Lansing, was killed during Thursday night’s storm. (Courtesy Payne family)

She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

It is not clear if others were in the home or if there were other injuries.