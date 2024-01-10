BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University will welcome Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother, as a part of its celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Since Martin was gunned down in 2012, Fulton has become an activist and motivational speaker, using her testimony to call for racial justice and challenge Americans to reject racism.

David Pilgrim, FSU’s Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and Strategic Initiatives, believes Fulton is a great fit for this year’s theme: activism and social justice.

“Fulton will give members of the Ferris State community opportunities to reflect on the role of activism in our efforts to build and sustain a more just society,” Pilgrim said in a statement. “She has turned a heartbreaking personal tragedy into the catalyst for a movement that challenges our nation to be better.”

Pilgrim believes the celebration also matches the mission of Ferris State’s founder, Woodbridge Ferris.

“We honor Woodbridge Ferris when we create a campus where everyone, students, faculty and staff believes that the University belongs to them as much as it belongs to others,” Pilgrim stated. “The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is when we remind ourselves of our noble past and our need to remain vigilant in creating an inclusive university.”

The celebration will be held on Jan. 17. Fulton’s presentation will start at 5:30 p.m. at Room 111 of the College of Business building. Fulton will be interviewed by a Ferris State student and take questions from the audience.