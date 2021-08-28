Traverse City reporter punched in face while covering anti-mask event

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A newspaper reporter says he was punched in the face while covering an anti-mask event near Traverse City.

The Grand Traverse County sheriff’s office is investigating. Record-Eagle reporter Brendan Quealy went to Silver Lake Recreation Area on Thursday to check an event organized by a group called Citizens Liberating Michigan.

Heather Cerone introduced herself to the crowd and urged people to block the reporter’s view. Quealy says he was shoved into a fence by a man and punched in the face.

The Grand Traverse County prosecutor says the area near the pavilion is open to anyone, even if a group is renting the space.

