TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A Michigan bookstore that has served Traverse City for nearly 60 years is closing.

Horizon Books has been a downtown landmark on Front Street, selling books and making space for musicians, authors and community groups.

Horizon Books began in 1961. It moved into a former J.C. Penney store in 1993.

The store will close at some point this year. Ninety-year-old co-owner Vic Herman says he and and wife “want to do some other things.”