Traverse City-area pier scraps plans for cruise ships

GREILICKVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A waterfront project along Lake Michigan is scrapping plans to pursue the cruise ship business.

Discovery Center & Pier previously announced plans to transform a coal dock near Traverse City into a site that ships could use to land passengers.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Discovery Center & Pier CEO Matt McDonough said Tuesday that cruise ships weren’t strongly aligned enough with its mission.

McDonough says the long-term goal is transform the area into public park.

Viking River Cruises had already been advertising Great Lakes cruises that would include stops there starting in 2022, but McDonough said those ships won’t be coming to the pier.

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle