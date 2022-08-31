GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Millions of people will be hitting the roads this Labor Day weekend.

While most parents think they’ve installed their child safety seats the right way, more than half are incorrect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Child passenger safety technician Dahlia Rizk said some common mistakes include having the car seat harness too loose, the chest clip in the wrong position and harness straps twisted.

She encourages parents to double-check their child’s car seat every time they get into the vehicle.

For the full conversation with child passenger safety technician Dahlia Rizk, watch the video in the player above.