Traveling exhibit on puppeteer Jim Henson coming to Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A traveling exhibit on the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson is coming to Michigan next month.

The exhibit called “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” will open at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn from June 5 to Sept. 6.

The interactive exhibit will delve into his work on “The Muppets,” “Sesame Street,” “Fraggle Rock” and “Labyrinth.” It’ll feature puppets, scripts, storyboard and costumes.

Henson died in 1990.

More information on the exhibit can be found on The Henry Ford website.