Traffic jam jackpot: Newaygo Co. man wins $2M during stop

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:17 PM EDT

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo County man says a traffic jam ultimately led him to a lottery ticket worth $2 million.

The 56-year-old winner told the Michigan Lottery he was returning to work from making a delivery when he ran into the traffic backups and decided to stop at the BP gas station on Main Street in Fremont.

"As the clerk was getting my tickets, the sun hit the front of the 100X The Cash ticket just right and it sparkled and caught my eye, so I asked for one of those, too," the man stated in a lottery news release. "I got to my truck and scratched the ticket off. When I saw I had a winner, I ran back inside and right away the clerk asked if I was all right. I showed her the ticket, and she started crying. Neither of us could believe I had a $2 million winner!"

The man said when he went home to tell his wife, she was skeptical.

"She didn't believe me and made me go back to the gas station to verify the ticket was a winner," he said.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, took the lump sum of $1.3 million after taxes. He says he plans to use the winnings to pay bills and buy a new car, saving the rest of it for retirement.

