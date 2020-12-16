Tracking Cougars in the UP: DNR shares confirmed sightings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources released trail camera photos and other pictures as evidence of cougar sightings in the Upper Peninsula from 2020. The sightings ranged from the western to the eastern part of the region across six counties.
Below are the pictures, dates, and descriptions of what the DNR found:
On May 17, 2020, a DNR trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in southcentral Luce County. This is about 72 miles from where the April 24 photo was captured in Delta County. (Photo not available)
