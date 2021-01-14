Toyota fined for failing to report, fix emissions defects

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota will pay $180 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to report pollution control system defects in its vehicles for a decade.

The company also agreed in court to investigate future emissions-related defects quickly and report them to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a timely manner.

The U.S. said the Japanese automaker’s actions brought financial benefits and excessive pollution by its vehicles.

The company was accused in a government lawsuit of delays in filing 78 emissions defect reports as required by the Clean Air Act. The reports covered millions of vehicles.

