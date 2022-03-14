Toxicology: GVSU student BAC was .22

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — An autopsy report for Grand Valley State University freshman Brendan Santo shows that he drowned on accident while he was intoxicated.

In the toxicology report, Santo tested positive for ethanol with a blood level of .22. In Michigan, the legal bodily alcohol content limit for someone under the age of 21 is .02. He also tested positive for caffeine.

An autopsy determined that he drowned on accident. The autopsy report says that a contributing factor was alcohol.

Santo went missing late Oct. 29, 2021 while in Lansing visiting friends for the Michigan-Michigan State football game. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall.

Months later, a private investigator who was hired by Santo’s family found what he thought was the 18-year-old’s body in a logjam in the Red Cedar River. He notified police, and Santo’s body was found on Jan. 21.

In the statement released the day Santo’s body was recovered, MSU Police said they still have no reason to believe foul play was involved nor that Santo intended to harm himself.