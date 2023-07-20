GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As much of the country deals with extreme weather, Michigan is seeing a strong summer tourism season.

Many travelers are escaping intense heat or flooding conditions.

Janet Korn, the senior vice president of Experience Grand Rapids, says the area is seeing more visitors from across the country.

“We’ll see in our research that we will get visitors from California, we’ll get visitors from Florida, Texas. So I think historically that’s always been a good source,” Korn said.

2022 was a record year for tourism, according to Experience Grand Rapids.

Korn said the previous high was 2019.

“This year, we’re trending slightly ahead of last year, so that’s good news,” she said.

In addition to being a gateway to the lakeshore, Grand Rapids has seen growth as a destination of its own.

“It is our craft beer scene, our rich art and culture,” Korn said. “The live events, the concerts.”

One of the areas recovering most this year is attendance at major conventions.

“That’s actually helping us this summer,” Korn said. “So last month, we hosted the National Sheriffs’ Association. That was over 4,000 people coming here.”

Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, says tourism is now above pre-pandemic levels and the state’s climate is a big draw for visitors.

“We really expected to have, to some degree, climate migrants come to Pure Michigan,” Lorenz said. “The more that we see this very hot, very muggy southern conditions in the U.S., the more that the Southwest experiences these ultra-high and hot temperatures, you’re gonna see more and more people looking at Michigan.”

With more attractions planned for West Michigan, Experience Grand Rapids sees potential for further growth.

“I think all the new interesting, distinct destination assets that we have within our community only add to making this a more desirable place to visit,” Korn said.