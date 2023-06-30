WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police Trooper Luke Greydanus sees it every time he is on patrol.

“On the freeway, the city streets, everywhere, you see people with a phone in their hand, looking down,” Greydanus said. “Typing, texting, whatever they’re doing.”

Starting Friday, he has more power to do something about it.

“Now, the law says if you have the device in your hands while you’re driving, then you’re in violation of the new state law,” said Greydanus, a five-year MSP veteran assigned to the Grand Rapids Post.

News 8 hit the road with Greydanus to find out if drivers had listened to all the warnings that led up to the distracted driving law becoming a reality.

After parking, Greydanus watched, his eyes scanning for phone-holding drivers.

Minutes later, a black SUV rolled past, the driver holding a phone to his ear.

Greydanus pulled out into traffic and activated his emergency lights.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2021 saw a 12% jump in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, resulting in more than 3,500 deaths.

Under the legislation passed earlier this year, Michigan joins 25 other states in enforcing a more restrictive version of a distracted driving law: Don’t talk, send or read a text or watch a video with a phone in your hand while you’re going down the road — even at a red light.

“Typically what we’ll see is, you might not see the phone in the hand, but you can see the person looking down, clearly looking at something,” Greydanus said.

It’s easy to see a phone in someone’s hand, but what about other devices, like an Apple Watch?

“Technically, it (the law) does cover Apple watches,” Greydanus said. “But I think a lot of us in law enforcement, what we’ll be looking for is the cell phones. That’s the big one we’ll be looking for.”

There are some exceptions to the law.

If you come across an accident, a medical emergency or a crime, you can make a call holding your phone. If the phone is in a dashboard holder and you’re using voice activation, you’re okay. And if your vehicle is self-driving, you may be exempt, depending on how self-drivable it is.

“Level 3 is going to be the vehicle that pretty much can drive itself. You still have to be in the driver’s seat. You still have to be in control, put your hands on the wheel every once in a while to keep self-driving activated,” Greydanus said.

Back at the traffic stop, the driver told Greydanus he didn’t realize the law was in effect.

Greydanus let the driver off with a warning.

“We’re just out there making sure people are aware the new law went into effect today — that you cannot have your phone in your hand,” Greydanus told the driver.

But don’t expect a grace period from all officers.

Greydanus offered this simple piece of advice to drivers.

“We are looking for it now. We see distracted driving is the cause of a lot of crashes,” he said. “And just to put the phone down.”

If you do get a ticket, the first time will cost you $100 plus community service.

A second ticket will cost you $250 and community service.