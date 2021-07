DETROIT (AP) — The National Weather Service says tornadoes struck near Detroit and near Flint on Saturday evening.

It says two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Genesee County’s Clayton Township around 6:30 p.m. and in Oakland County around 7:45 p.m.

Damage from both storms was consistent with winds of 100 mph (161 kilometers per hour). Both twisters traveled about 1.8 miles (2.9 kilometers), damaging trees. One person suffered minor injuries.