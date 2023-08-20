(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Michigan using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#25. Alma College

Acceptance rate: 67%

Net price: $23,635

Enrollment: 1,386 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Academics grade: B

Value grade: B

Diversity grade: B

#24. Northern Michigan University

Acceptance rate: 67%

Net price: $15,681

Enrollment: 5,880 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Location grade: A

Dorms grade: A

Campus grade: A-

#23. Aquinas College – Michigan

Acceptance rate: 71%

Net price: $18,812

Enrollment: 1,129 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Location grade: A+

Diversity grade: B+

Campus grade: B+

#22. Albion College

Acceptance rate: 74%

Net price: $19,557

Enrollment: 1,444 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A

Academics grade: B

Value grade: B

#21. Kettering University

Acceptance rate: 74%

Net price: $34,713

Enrollment: 1,597 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: A

Academics grade: B

Diversity grade: B

#20. Saginaw Valley State University

Acceptance rate: 89%

Net price: $15,032

Enrollment: 6,016 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Campus grade: A+

Dorms grade: A+

Campus food grade: A

#19. Cornerstone University

Acceptance rate: 87%

Net price: $20,112

Enrollment: 1,024 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Location grade: A

Safety grade: A

Campus grade: A-

#18. Northwood University – Midland

Acceptance rate: 77%

Net price: $21,348

Enrollment: 1,358 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Safety grade: A

Value grade: A-

Dorms grade: A-

#17. Madonna University

Acceptance rate: 68%

Net price: $17,730

Enrollment: 1,570 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Safety grade: A-

Value grade: B+

Diversity grade: B+

#16. Western Michigan University

Acceptance rate: 85%

Net price: $18,091

Enrollment: 13,296 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Party grade: A+

Diversity grade: A

Student life grade: A

#15. Oakland University

Acceptance rate: 81%

Net price: $14,674

Enrollment: 12,057 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A-

Campus grade: A-

Location grade: A-

#14. University of Detroit Mercy

Acceptance rate: 79%

Net price: $18,376

Enrollment: 2,214 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: A

Diversity grade: A

Athletics grade: B+

#13. Lawrence Technological University

Acceptance rate: 82%

Net price: $33,159

Enrollment: 1,630 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Value grade: A-

Diversity grade: A-

Safety grade: A-

#12. Central Michigan University

Acceptance rate: 69%

Net price: $15,758

Enrollment: 11,271 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Party grade: A

Athletics grade: A-

Student life grade: A-

#11. Spring Arbor University

Acceptance rate: 63%

Net price: $21,535

Enrollment: 968 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Safety grade: A+

Dorms grade: A

Value grade: A-

#10. Grand Valley State University

Acceptance rate: 88%

Net price: $16,865

Enrollment: 18,013 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Athletics grade: A+

Student life grade: A

Value grade: A-

#9. University of Michigan – Dearborn

Acceptance rate: 68%

Net price: $12,639

Enrollment: 5,012 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Diversity grade: A-

Professors grade: A-

Safety grade: A-

#8. Kalamazoo College

Acceptance rate: 74%

Net price: $27,596

Enrollment: 1,426 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Diversity grade: A

Academics grade: A-

Professors grade: A-

#7. Wayne State University

Acceptance rate: 69%

Net price: $14,993

Enrollment: 13,407 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Diversity grade: A

Professors grade: A

Location grade: A

#6. Calvin University

Acceptance rate: 73%

Net price: $26,482

Enrollment: 2,787 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Academics grade: A-

Diversity grade: A-

Value grade: B+

#5. Hope College

Acceptance rate: 78%

Net price: $30,320

Enrollment: 2,908 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Academics grade: A-

Professors grade: A-

Value grade: B+

#4. Andrews University

Acceptance rate: 49%

Net price: $22,850

Enrollment: 1,258 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Diversity grade: A+

Academics grade: A

Campus food grade: A

#3. Michigan Technological University

Acceptance rate: 70%

Net price: $17,356

Enrollment: 5,778 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A

Value grade: A+

Professors grade: A+

Safety grade: A

#2. Michigan State University

Acceptance rate: 76%

Net price: $16,655

Enrollment: 34,588 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A

Athletics grade: A+

Party grade: A+

Professors grade: A+

#1. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor