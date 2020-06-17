Toll road study passes MI House committee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan continues to have a road funding issue and the legislature has still yet to come up with a plan to fix it.

News 8’s affiliate in Traverse City, 9&10 News spoke with state Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, about one of the potential solutions — toll roads.

The House Transportation Committee passed a bill Tuesday that would approve a feasibility study into toll roads.

Rep. O’Malley says I-96, I-94, I-69, US-127 and US-131 could become restricted toll roads with many exits being closed in order to limit access.

Many states with tolls started setting them up when the highway system was first implemented, so there is a concern that the window of opportunity is already gone.

The study would take about two years to complete then it’s up to the legislature to pass it.