Toddler dies after searchers find him in ditch

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a toddler with autism was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing from a Ludington-area home.

It happened on W. Kinney Road in Summit Township. MSP says authorities were called there shortly after 4 p.m. on a report of the child, a 4-year-old boy, missing from a home.

Troopers launched a search with help from the family and Mason County sheriff’s deputies and soon found the boy in a nearby drainage ditch filled with water.

The toddler was unresponsive. He was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released Wednesday.

MSP says the death is not believed to be suspicious.

