Toddler dies after being run over in Oceana County

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 16-month-old girl has died after being run over by a vehicle in Oceana County.

It happened just before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on a private drive off E. Jackson Road near N. 120th Avenue in Crystal Township, close to Hart.

Deputies say the girl had wandered out of sight during a family gathering.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, a family member was moving a Chevrolet pickup in the driveway when he immediately felt something and stopped.

The toddler had been knocked on the ground and run over. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but the crash caused her to have fatal injuries, deputies say.