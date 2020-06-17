Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Toddler dies after being run over in Oceana County

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 16-month-old girl has died after being run over by a vehicle in Oceana County.

It happened just before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on a private drive off E. Jackson Road near N. 120th Avenue in Crystal Township, close to Hart.

Deputies say the girl had wandered out of sight during a family gathering.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, a family member was moving a Chevrolet pickup in the driveway when he immediately felt something and stopped.

The toddler had been knocked on the ground and run over. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but the crash caused her to have fatal injuries, deputies say.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 