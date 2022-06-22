GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We are right in the middle of tick season and those bites can cause serious diseases.

Michigan State University Associate Professor Jean Tsao, Ph.D., says there are ways to keep your family safe while still enjoying the outdoors. Tsao said ticks love wooded areas, tall grass and shrubs, so it’s important to be aware any time you are in this environment.

Wear bug repellant with at least 30% DEET, long pants and long sleeves. Always check yourself for ticks as soon as you come indoors. Tsao recommends showering within two hours of coming from a wooded are with high grass or brush — check your clothing, too.

If you do find a tick, use pointy tweezers to pull the tick straight out. After that, clean the wound and place the tick in a plastic bag. Tsao suggests taking a photo of the tick, in case you develop any symptoms.

For the full conversation with Michigan State University Associate Professor Jean Tsao, Ph.D., watch the video in the player above.