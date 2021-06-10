Tips on protecting your home from mosquitoes

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As the heat and humidity return, there’s really no avoiding the mosquitoes. There are, however, ways you can.

“With mosquitoes, they really like to lay their eggs in water. They’ll literally lay them on top so year-round all summer it gets humid it gets hot that’s when they start to hatch,” said Jacob Pollock, operations manager of Mosquito Squad of West Michigan Lakeshore.

The company provides outdoor pest relief by spraying properties for mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, spiders and fleas.

“What our barrier treatment does is we’ll go around, you know, spray a barrier which kind of keeps them from coming into your yard but we also have what we call larvicide which we sprinkle over all the standing water, and it kills the larvae before they can hatch,” Pollock said.

If you don’t want to go the pesticide route, he offered a few other tips.

“Any standing water it’s good to reduce that as much as possible. Tarps, tires, toys, you know, leveling out ground kind of grading it so that the water kind of flows away it doesn’t sit and just keeping things dumped. Like I said tarps, toys, wheelbarrows, buckets anything like that. Keep all the standing water out as much as possible. “

Polluck also added that you can put mulch or gravel on the outskirts of your yard which also acts as a barrier.