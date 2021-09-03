Tips for last-minute summer fun in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holiday weekend is here and if you’re looking for some fun things to do with the whole family, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some great ideas.

As temperatures are cooling down, pumpkins and apple cider are starting to pop up everywhere. Find seasonal favorites at one of the many area farmers markets, visit a farm or orchard, make your way through a corn maze. Or, take part in one of the many harvest celebrations happening throughout West Michigan, like the Lakeshore Harvest Ride on Sept. 18.

If shopping is more your style, you’re in luck: West Michigan is home to great shopping destinations. Whether you are looking for souvenirs to bring back from your vacation, a unique gift, antiques and collectables or planning a special shopping spree, you’ll find a wide variety of shops to get the retail therapy you need.

Courtney Sheffer with the WMTA suggests checking out Herman’s Boy in Rockford.

“It’s actually five businesses all rolled into one, so I always end up leaving there with something new or delicious,” Sheffer said.

Maybe you’re looking for a quick getaway. Find the comforts of home while exploring West Michigan with the charm and hospitality of a bed and breakfast, cottage or cabin.

“There’s so many charming bed and breakfasts around West Michigan which are great for a relaxing get away,” Sheffer said. “One that I really love is Wickwood Inn in Saugatuck.”

For something a little different, check out the Newaygo Logging Festival. It’s being held at Shaw Park in Newaygo and features things like Chainsaw Carving and a Lumberjack Competition.