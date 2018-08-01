Time for school sleep routine nears Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The calendar has flipped to August, which means there's just one month left of summer break for most students in West Michigan.

While parents may not have school on the brain just yet, it's almost time to start getting your kids back into the school routines so the transition back to class is a little easier. Among those routines is getting to bed in time for a full night's sleep.

"There are definitely things that you can do right now to start getting them into the routine," Rachel Turner from Hello Sleep GR said. "Starting right now with setting your bedtime schedule 15 minutes earlier each night for four nights in a row and then slowly decreasing that, trying to get to the bedtime that you want to get to."

She provided these tips for getting your kids ready for their school sleep schedule:

Start at least two weeks before school.

Turn off screens at least an hour before bed.

Make sure all students, regardless of age, stick to their routine.

Schedule an appropriate bedtime.

Keep the room cool and dark. White noise may also be helpful.

