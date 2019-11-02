Three West Michigan schools take home cross country state championships

Brooklyn, Mich (WOOD) — Three West Michigan area high school cross country teams ran their way to a state championship Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

In the girls competition East Grand Rapids won the team title in Division 2.

The Pioneers also took the individual title as Anna Petr finished first overall.

Hart was the overall team champ in Division 3.

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian’s Abby VanderKooi was an individual state champion in Division 4.

In boys action Fremont captured the boys title topping second place Otsego.

East Grand Rapids claimed the boys individual state title in Division 2 when Evan Bishop crossed the finish line first.

Top 10 finishes from West Michigan are listed below:

Girls Results

Team

Div. 2

1) East Grand Rapids

2) Otsego

4) Forest Hills Eastern

Div. 3

1) Hart

3) Calvin Christian

5) Pewamo-Westphalia

Individual

Div. 1

2) Arianne Olson – West Ottawa

Div. 2

1) Anna Petr – East Grand Rapids

3) Makenna Veen – Plainwell

6) Gillian Fiener – Holland Christian

7) Hannah Bodine – East Grand Rapids

8) Katie Hessler – East Grand Rapids

10) Ainsley Workman – East Grand Rapids

Boys Results

Team

Div. 2

1) Fremont

2) Otsego

6) Grand Rapids Christian

7) East Grand Rapids

Div. 3

2) Calvin Christian

Div. 4

6) Wyoming Potter’s House

Individual

Div. 2

1) Evan Bishop – East Grand Rapids

5) Koby Fraaza – Gull Lake

8) Conor Somers – Fremont

9) Colin Mulder – Otsego

Div. 3

4) Ashton Walker – Pewamo-Westphalia

5) Hayden Germain – Pewamo-Westphalia

6) Alex Enns – Hart

9) Aiden McLaughlin – Morley-Stanwood