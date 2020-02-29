Three Michigan cousins celebrate Leap Day birthdays

DEWITT, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is Leap Day and three cousins in Michigan are all celebrating their birthdays today. It’s a coincidence they say they’re extremely thankful for.

What are the odds of being born on Leap Day? According to the math, one in 1,461. For these three cousins, that’s exactly what happened to them.

“We were kind of planned to be, you know, back then they had child’s together, that’s what the families did, they planned stuff, but it wasn’t planned to have it on that day,” said Martin Pontius.

On February 29th, 1972, Dawn Hopkins was born. Then just a few hours later, so was her cousin Martin.

“I was almost born in the elevator and I was rushed right in and born like at 12:30,” said Pontius.

But, the family still had room for one more Leap Day baby: Brandy Mather.

“Then 12 years later I just showed up on the same day,” said Mather.

“His dad would be my mom’s uncle, then her mom would be my mom’s cousin,” said Hopkins.

“I’m turning nine. I’ve only had nine birthdays,” said Mather.

“And I’ve only had 12,” said Pontius. “And me also,” said Hopkins. “Yup, so that represents how old we are today,” said Pontius.

So, when do they celebrate when it’s not a Leap year?

“I celebrate on the 28th, you?,” said Pontius. “I do a whole birthday weekend, that’s what I do,” said Mather. “Yeah me too, got to take advantage of it,” said Hopkins.

And these three say while they’re only turning a total of 33-years-old together, the actual birthdays they do have are priceless.

“Having cousins to celebrate on the same day is fun,” said Hopkins.

Mather, Pontius and Hopkins also told News 8 that is the first year they’ve all gotten together for their birthdays in a while, so they’re excited to make even more memories.