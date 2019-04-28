3 arrested for passing fake $100s in Mecosta Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BI RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Chicago men have been arrested after they were caught passing counterfeit bills in Big Rapids Township and the city of Big Rapids, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says.

On Saturday evening, the three started buying things from Jimmy John's and a Shell gas station, then moved on to Bob Evans, Wesco and Dunham's Sports. At each location, according to the sheriff's office, they bought or attempted to buy small items with the fake $100 bills so they could get a lot of change.

When police tracked them down, they found several counterfeit $100 bills and more than $1,500 in real cash.

The three men were arrested. Investigators they have have linked the suspects to several other counterfeiting incidents in West Michigan.

Detectives from the sheriff's office and the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety are working with agents from the U.S. Secret Service, which handles counterfeiting cases.