GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The two defense attorneys who received threats over their work in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial showed up at the courthouse on Wednesday without any apparent extra security.

They acknowledged that they had received online threats.

Christopher Gibbons and Joshua Blanchard were the targets of the threats, along with Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker, who is presiding over the case, according to a report in The Detroit News.

“It’s just a general threat,” Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told Target 8 Wednesday. “A lot of big talk.”

A member of the defense team told Target 8 the attorneys were aware of the threats and confirmed that they were made directly to Blanchard and Gibbons.

As they walked into the courthouse Wednesday, Blanchard and Gibbons said they were not concerned.

“Marshals are taking good care of us,” Blanchard said. “I think we’re all comfortable with what they’re doing for us.”

“I think we’re doing good,” Gibbons said. “We have security. We’re doing fine.”

When asked where it was, Gibbons responded: “You’re not supposed to see it. We’re safe.”

The FBI raided a Detroit-area home Friday in response to threats to the judge and the two defense attorneys, The Detroit News reported.