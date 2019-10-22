Thousands without power as strong winds batter Michigan

Waves on Lake Michigan in Grand Haven around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands are without power across Michigan due to high winds Tuesday.

Consumers Energy said the high winds could down power lines and result in other safety hazards.

The utility company added its readying crews to quickly respond to the outages, but the weather could impact their ability to provide accurate restoration time estimates. Customer can stay up-to-date by checking the company’s interactive outage map.

In total, there were 6,390 Consumers customers without power Tuesday morning, according to the outage map. Outages by county as of around 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Calhoun County: 799 affected customers;

Kent County: 132 affected customers;

Mason County: 264 affected customers;

Muskegon County: 442 affected customers;

Oceana County: 100 affected customers;

Ottawa County: 872 affected customers.

Indiana Michigan Power said about 724 of its customers in Berrien County were without service around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Consumers reminded people to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines, even if they don’t look like they’re energized. If you see one, call 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050.

A power outage forced Cedar Springs Public Schools to cancel classes Tuesday.

Storm Team 8 is forecasting wind gusts as high as 40 mph inland and 50 mph at the lakeshore.

As the winds continue to intensify, waves on Lake Michigan could reach 10 to 15 feet. This will create high rates of beach erosion with the most vulnerable areas being around Muskegon to the north.

The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the following counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday: Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren.

