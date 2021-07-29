Thousands without power after storms roll through W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands are without power after storms moved through West Michigan Thursday morning.

As of around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the Consumers Energy outage map showed 8,023 customers were without power. Most of the outages are in southwest Michigan and along the lakeshore.

Terry DeDoes with Consumers Energy told News 8 that the utility company estimates affected customers will have services restored by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the outage map, the following West Michigan counties had at least 100 outages as 6:45 a.m. Thursday:

Allegan County: 2,600

Branch County: 190

Calhoun County: 1,514

Kalamazoo County: 2,787

Muskegon County: 295

St. Joseph County: 361

Indiana Michigan Power reported that 164 customers were without power in Cass County and 1,467 outages in Van Buren County.

Downed power lines should always be treated as if they are live, even if they’re not sparking. If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away and call 911.