Thousands without power across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you still have power, consider yourself lucky. Thousands of homes and businesses across West Michigan are without power Sunday morning.

Many woke up on the first day of December to a blanket of snow outside that caused icy roads, delayed flights, and lots of power outages.

Thousands of people are without power not only in West Michigan but across the entire state from the recent severe weather.

According to the Consumers Energy Map power should be restored to most of West Michigan before the day ends.

As of 10 am – there are 31,049 Consumers Energy customers without power, inc. 4,941 in Mecosta Co. (32.1% of the county), 3,735 in Kent Co., 2157 in Ottawa Co. and 1,846 in Mecosta Co. Statewide 43,826 w/o power – the most of any state in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/bWlZUaspz6 — bill steffen (@bsteffen) December 1, 2019

The Woodland Mall is just one of the many places closed due to a power outage on this busy holiday weekend.

Holiday shoppers take note: The Woodland Mall will be closed all day due to a power outage. Thousands are still without power across West Michigan due to the heavy snowfall. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/TzWFFHE8dr — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) December 1, 2019

The weather even effected travel at Gerald R. Ford Airport, be sure to check flights ahead of time for delays or cancellations.

