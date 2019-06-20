Thousands without power across Michigan Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands are without power across West Michigan as heavy rains move through Thursday.

As of 12:35 p.m., the Consumers Energy outage map shows that 1,943 customers statewide are without power, with 74 separate outages. Below are West Michigan outage numbers by counties with more than 100 affected customers:

Calhoun: 214

Kalamazoo: 121

Van Buren: 266

Consumers reminds people to stay away from downed power lines. If you see one, call 911 and then Consumers at 800.477.5050.

The National Weather Service placed several West Michigan counties under a Flood Advisory until 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Some areas may receive as much as 3 inches by mid-morning Thursday.

