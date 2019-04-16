Michigan

Thousands of glass shards found along Lake Michigan beach

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Officials at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore say large quantities of broken glass have been strewn along a Lake Michigan beach.

District Ranger Andy Blake said Tuesday it appears thousands of pieces were spread deliberately near the Good Harbor Picnic Area at the east end of Lake Michigan Road in Leelanau County's Cleveland Township.

Blake says the glass wasn't dumped in one spot but was spread "fairly uniformly up and down the beach for several hundred yards."

Park Superintendent Scott Tucker says the "mean-spirited crime" was "clearly intended" to injure beachgoers.

A similar incident happened along another area beach in October 2017.

Officials are appealing to the public for information. Park staffers and volunteers walking the beach and removing as many pieces of glass as they can find.

Anyone with information should contact Blake at 231.326.4805 or andrew_blake@nps.gov.

