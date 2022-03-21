GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a Michigan inmate who died while behind bars is calling for a full investigation into his death. She believes the prison guards are to blame, and her fight is now gaining attention from leaders in Kent County.

Ventron Vaneke Lott was serving time at a Michigan Department of Corrections facility in Macomb County for carjacking and armed robbery in Kent County. His mother, Joan Johnson, says he routinely suffered from seizures and was prescribed medication for it. But the day before he died in early December, Lott called her, saying that prison staff was not giving it to him.

“I thought that’s what happened — that he had had a seizure in his sleep. That was my belief,” Johnson said.

Johnson says a call from another inmate in her son’s unit gave her a reason to question his cause of death.

“‘Your son gave me your name and told me to contact you upon his death. I feel obligated to do just that.’ I said, ‘I know my son died from a seizure.’ He said, ‘No ma’am.’ He said ‘They killed your son. Your son died from fentanyl,'” Johnson recalled.

An autopsy report released last month by the Macomb County chief medical examiner confirmed Lott died from an overdose of drugs laced with fentanyl.

Johnson claims correctional officers were responsible for the drugs since her son hadn’t had a visitor in four years. She told News 8 Lott had recently been moved into residential treatment program at the prison before his death.

“It’s really hard because that was supposed to be a safe haven. Because that’s what they told him: ‘You’re safe now. You’re okay now,'” Johnson said. “It was supposed to be a safe haven. But it wasn’t.”

An undated photo of Ventron Vaneke Lott. (Courtesy Joan Johnson)

An MDOC spokesperson says state police are investigating.

“There have unfortunately been instances of staff bringing in contraband in recent years and those have been reported on in the media. In some cases, those individuals are now living in our prisons, rather than working there,” the spokesperson said in an email exchange with News 8.

However, Johnson says no one from Michigan State Police or MDOC reached out to her or the family regarding the investigation, adding that an inmate from Lott’s unit is willing to testify on her son’s behalf.

The family and Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack are both calling on the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to step in.

“We cannot trust local county and correctional facility people to police themselves,” Womack said.

MDOC said 35 prisoners have died from overdoses of illicit drugs since 2011, but only four of those were after it changed its mail policy in October of 2020.

The spokesperson said prisoners typically get access to drugs when people throw them over the fence, send them in the mail, or when staff or visitors bring them in through the gate.

In 2021, MDOC mailrooms found drugs 131 times. MDOC Mailrooms have only found drugs eight times so far this year, the spokesperson said.

Drugs have also been delivered in legal mail from attorney offices or in mail that was made to look like it was from an attorney. The spokesperson said there are plans to address the issue.

When asked what repercussions there are for anyone who helps obtain those drugs, MDOC said “those determinations are not made by us, but we support them being severe.”

They added “criminal charges could be filed by the local prosecutor, and we would support that.”

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said they cannot make any comments unless they authorize criminal charges, while forwarding questions to MSP.

