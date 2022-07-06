ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — The 2022 Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is set to take place as usual in the morning on Labor Day.

The bridge will close to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority reminded walkers there is no registration or fee needed to participate. The event will begin with the Bridge Run at 6:40 a.m., followed by the walk. led by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer starting at 7 a.m.

The MBA released the updated video below explaining three main ways walkers can take part in the event:

Video posted by Mackinac Bridge Authority

The options for 2022 will follow the guidelines set by previous walks in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Walkers will be able to start from either St. Ignace or Mackinaw City. No bus transportation will be provided at the walk.

“With three years of experience starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, we’re finding that most participants are comfortable with this newer version of our long-standing tradition,” MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack said. “Every year things go a bit more smoothly, and we hear more support for the variety of options to participate.”

The following options are available:

Walkers may begin walking toward the center, turn around at the midpoint, and return to the city they started from. Participants must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to by 10 a.m. as the turnaround points in the center will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m. Walkers can still walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m.

Participants can walk the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started from once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Walkers can cross the bridge by starting from either end, then turn around and walk back to the side they started from. In this option, participants will need to begin early, as walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or be turned back. If stuck on the unintended side, walkers will need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

According to rules from the MBA, walkers will use the left-hand outside paved lane as they walk onto the bridge, regardless of which end of the bridge they start from. Walkers who turn back at the midpoint will turn right, then return using the opposite side outside the paved lane. Walkers who choose to cross the entire bridge will stay in the left-hand outside paved lane all the way across.

For additional information, including full rules from the MBA, check out the Mackinac Bridge Walk website.