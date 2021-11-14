These are the safest hospitals in Michigan, according to nonprofit ratings group

(NEXSTAR) — It’s common for Americans to research before choosing a mechanic, a beautician, or many other services. But what about when choosing a hospital? The fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was recently released to help patients find the safest facilities in their area.
The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for nearly 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. The numerical score was then converted into one of five letter grades, with “A” being the best, followed by “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F.”
The grades were based on a variety of things such as infection rates, surgical errors, patient injuries, ER wait times and patient satisfaction.
In Michigan, 82 hospitals were graded, with 35 receiving “A” grades. Twenty-eight hospitals received a “B,” 17 hospitals received a “C” and two received a “D.” No hospitals received an “F.”
Michigan hospitals that received “A” grades for Fall 2021 were:
- Ascension Borgess Hospital – Kalamazoo
- Ascension Genesys Hospital – Grand Blanc
- Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi Campus – Novi
- Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus – Southfield
- Ascension River District Hospital – East China
- Beaumont Hospital – Troy – Troy
- Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn – Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills – Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton – Trenton
- Bronson Methodist Hospital – Kalamazoo
- Covenant Medical Center – Saginaw
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health – Jackson
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals – Clinton Township
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital – West Bloomfield
- Lake Huron Medical Center – Port Huron
- Lakeland Community Hospital Niles – Niles
- McLaren – Lapeer Region – Lapeer
- McLaren – Northern Michigan – Petoskey
- McLaren Central Michigan – Mount Pleasant
- Mercy Health Saint Mary’s – Grand Rapids
- Metro Health – University of MI Health – Wyoming
- MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland – Midland
- Munson Medical Center – Traverse City
- North Ottawa Community Hospital – Grand Haven
- Oaklawn Hospital – Marshall
- ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital – Adrian
- Sparrow Hospital & Health System – Lansing
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital – Ludington
- Spectrum Health United Hospital – Greenville
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital – Zeeland
- St. Joseph Mercy – Chelsea – Chelsea
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor – Ypsilanti
- St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital – Howell
- University of Michigan Health – Ann Arbor
- UP Health System – Portage – Hancock
Michigan hospitals that received a “D” grade were:
- Hillsdale Hospital – Hillsdale
- Hurley Medical Center – Flint
Due to the limited availability of public data, some hospitals, including critical access hospitals, long-term care facilities and federal hospitals, were not able to be graded.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization, says its aim is to help strive for quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system.