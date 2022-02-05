These are the counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Michigan

(STACKER) — Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Michigan with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. St. Joseph County

Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (8,370 total) 26.6% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (2,290 total) 4.1% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,950,000 Cost per meal: $2.76



#49. Berrien County

Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (21,200 total) 26.6% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (5,600 total) 13.0% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $11,362,000 Cost per meal: $3.14



#48. Ingham County

Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (40,100 total) 26.6% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 13.9% (8,050 total) 4.8% lower than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $21,712,000 Cost per meal: $3.17



#47. Menominee County

Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (3,210 total) 27.5% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 14.6% (620 total) 0.0% lower than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,784,000 Cost per meal: $3.25



#46. Montcalm County

Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (8,840 total) 27.5% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 14.9% (2,120 total) 2.1% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $4,508,000 Cost per meal: $2.98



#45. Marquette County

Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (9,260 total) 27.5% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 13.2% (1,590 total) 9.6% lower than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $5,413,000 Cost per meal: $3.42



#44. Oceana County

Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (3,700 total) 28.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 15.5% (940 total) 6.2% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,210,000 Cost per meal: $3.49



#43. Otsego County

Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (3,460 total) 29.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (800 total) 5.5% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,719,000 Cost per meal: $2.91



#42. Wexford County

Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (4,680 total) 29.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (1,190 total) 5.5% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,221,000 Cost per meal: $2.78



#41. Hillsdale County

Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (6,460 total) 29.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (1,590 total) 8.2% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,107,000 Cost per meal: $2.81



#40. Calhoun County

Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (19,030 total) 30.3% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.4% (5,050 total) 12.3% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $9,866,000 Cost per meal: $3.03



#39. Alger County

Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (1,310 total) 31.2% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (220 total) 7.5% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $703,000 Cost per meal: $3.14



#38. Newaygo County

Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (6,910 total) 31.2% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (1,810 total) 13.0% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,407,000 Cost per meal: $2.88



#37. Bay County

Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (14,920 total) 31.2% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (3,550 total) 14.4% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $7,492,000 Cost per meal: $2.94



#36. Iron County

Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (1,610 total) 32.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (290 total) 10.3% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $855,000 Cost per meal: $3.11



#35. Gratiot County

Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (5,880 total) 32.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 14.7% (1,200 total) 0.7% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,955,000 Cost per meal: $2.94



#34. Saginaw County

Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (27,570 total) 32.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 17.9% (7,410 total) 22.6% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $13,879,000 Cost per meal: $2.94



#33. Mason County

Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (4,210 total) 33.0% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (1,000 total) 15.8% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,003,000 Cost per meal: $2.78



#32. Tuscola County

Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (7,680 total) 33.0% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.2% (1,780 total) 11.0% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,744,000 Cost per meal: $2.85



#31. Missaukee County

Food insecurity rate: 14.6% (2,190 total) 33.9% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.0% (560 total) 9.6% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,152,000 Cost per meal: $3.08



#30. Baraga County

Food insecurity rate: 14.7% (1,240 total) 34.9% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (270 total) 24.7% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $708,000 Cost per meal: $3.34



#29. Delta County

Food insecurity rate: 14.8% (5,340 total) 35.8% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (1,110 total) 5.5% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,618,000 Cost per meal: $2.87



#28. Alpena County

Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (4,250 total) 36.7% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 14.9% (800 total) 2.1% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,304,000 Cost per meal: $3.17



#27. Sanilac County

Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (6,140 total) 36.7% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (1,480 total) 13.7% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,049,000 Cost per meal: $2.91



#26. Houghton County

Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (5,420 total) 37.6% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 12.4% (900 total) 15.1% lower than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,008,000 Cost per meal: $3.25



#25. Ontonagon County

Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (890 total) 38.5% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (120 total) 17.1% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $468,000 Cost per meal: $3.07



#24. Gogebic County

Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (2,280 total) 38.5% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.2% (380 total) 11.0% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,189,000 Cost per meal: $3.05



#23. Isabella County

Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (10,730 total) 39.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 13.7% (1,680 total) 6.2% lower than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $5,289,000 Cost per meal: $2.88



#22. Genesee County

Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (61,960 total) 39.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (17,980 total) 32.9% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $32,292,000 Cost per meal: $3.05



#21. Presque Isle County

Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (1,940 total) 40.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 18.8% (390 total) 28.8% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,021,000 Cost per meal: $3.08



#20. Mecosta County

Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (6,660 total) 41.3% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (1,340 total) 14.4% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,158,000 Cost per meal: $2.77



#19. Osceola County

Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (3,610 total) 42.2% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (960 total) 24.7% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,642,000 Cost per meal: $2.66



#18. Wayne County

Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (271,600 total) 42.2% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 21.6% (90,140 total) 47.9% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $144,046,000 Cost per meal: $3.10



#17. Kalkaska County

Food insecurity rate: 15.6% (2,750 total) 43.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (630 total) 16.4% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,447,000 Cost per meal: $3.08



#16. Crawford County

Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (2,210 total) 45.9% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (450 total) 24.0% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,093,000 Cost per meal: $2.89



#15. Gladwin County

Food insecurity rate: 16.2% (4,100 total) 48.6% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 19.1% (930 total) 30.8% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,427,000 Cost per meal: $3.46



#14. Luce County

Food insecurity rate: 16.3% (1,030 total) 49.5% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 20.5% (210 total) 40.4% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $554,000 Cost per meal: $3.14



#13. Iosco County

Food insecurity rate: 16.4% (4,140 total) 50.5% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (840 total) 39.0% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,167,000 Cost per meal: $3.06



#12. Alcona County

Food insecurity rate: 16.5% (1,710 total) 51.4% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 20.4% (270 total) 39.7% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $851,000 Cost per meal: $2.91



#11. Arenac County

Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (2,500 total) 52.3% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (550 total) 39.0% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,261,000 Cost per meal: $2.95



#10. Oscoda County

Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (1,390 total) 54.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (300 total) 31.5% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $697,000 Cost per meal: $2.93



#9. Cheboygan County

Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (4,280 total) 54.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 21.4% (910 total) 46.6% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,275,000 Cost per meal: $3.11



#8. Chippewa County

Food insecurity rate: 17.0% (6,390 total) 56.0% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 20.7% (1,420 total) 41.8% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $3,376,000 Cost per meal: $3.09



#7. Schoolcraft County

Food insecurity rate: 17.2% (1,380 total) 57.8% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (260 total) 27.4% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $702,000 Cost per meal: $2.97



#6. Ogemaw County

Food insecurity rate: 17.4% (3,640 total) 59.6% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 20.8% (800 total) 42.5% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,613,000 Cost per meal: $2.59



#5. Mackinac County

Food insecurity rate: 17.9% (1,930 total) 64.2% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (340 total) 38.4% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,023,000 Cost per meal: $3.10



#4. Montmorency County

Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (1,660 total) 65.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 24.8% (340 total) 69.9% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $873,000 Cost per meal: $3.08



#3. Roscommon County

Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (4,300 total) 65.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 24.4% (890 total) 67.1% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $2,162,000 Cost per meal: $2.94



#2. Lake County

Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (2,150 total) 66.1% higher than national average

Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (470 total) 64.4% higher than national average

Annual food budget shortfall: $1,046,000 Cost per meal: $2.85



#1. Clare County