LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 2023 Mackinac Bridge Walk will take place on Labor Day which means the bridge will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles will until the walk concludes and participants are off the bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority wants to make sure you have the information needed for a safe and enjoyable Labor Day holiday.

“If you’re traveling in the Straits area Monday, we urge you to make your plans around this scheduled closure,” Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack said. “Traffic backups are frustrating for everyone, so we ask that you either cross the bridge prior to 6:30 a.m. or time your trip to arrive at the bridge after noon.”

The Bridge Walk will start from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. The MBA website explains the schedule and the options people will have, whether they start from the north or south ends of the bridge.