GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parenting is hard enough, but the summer months can be especially stressful and it’s easy to lean on an unhealthy amount of TV and video games to keep kids occupied. One Michigan author is working to change that, helping parents encourage their kids to stay active and get outside to enjoy nature.

Ginny Yurich is an author from southeast Michigan. Her mission started in her own home with her five children and evolved into a movement called “1,000 Hours Outside.”

“We have a big list of things to do and a list of people to invite along,” Yurich explained to News 8. “We base a lot of our plans in the summer around the weather and try and get some longer periods of time, 4, 6, 8 hours, even. Some days like that where the kids get to be outside all day.”

A 2010 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that kids between the ages of 8 and 18 spend an average of 7.5 hours per day in front of a screen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a minimum of one hour of exercise each day.

Yurich isn’t anti-screens — her kids still have time to relax with their favorite show or video game. But it’s about finding a healthy balance.

“(With long outdoor play times), what happens is you end up running out of time for screens. And that’s sort of my goal as a parent. It’s not necessarily to banish all screens. Our kids do some screen time, but more to create a world where there’s just less time for it because we’re engaged doing other things,” she said.

Negative health aspects aside, too much screen time means not enough exercise or movement, which can stunt a child’s development in other ways.

“When kids are active, when they move their bodies in different ways, when they challenge their bodies, those are the types of things that tend to happen in summer when there’s time and space that helps their brains grow. Complex movements enhance and also protect brain function,” Yurich said. “It’s really important that kids get the opportunity to move in a variety of ways, to hang upside down and to roll around. All of those things are stimulating their different senses.”

Indoor screen time can also be exceedingly individual. More outdoor play time means more ways to practice social skills, as well.

“There’s a lot to be said about multiage play; that it helps both older and younger children develop their social skills, which many people are saying is one of the most important things to have developed,” Yurich said. “When kids play outdoors especially, they’re having to often come up with something out of nothing. They have to negotiate on rules. They are learning how to compromise and collaborate.”

Yurich admits that no one strategy works for everyone. Stay-at-home parents, working parents, single parents — everyone faces different challenges. Yurich recommended taking advantage of evenings to get the whole family outside.

“For working parents, they could utilize the evening time after work. Go to a local park, maybe call up a friend. Someone can meet you, you bring a picnic dinner. The weekends, same thing,” Yurich said. “In the summer, usually people tend to take a vacation, maybe two. You can center those around outdoor experiences.”

Parents can use these opportunities to enhance their social lives, as well.

“It tends to be more work on the parent’s shoulders to coordinate and to maybe call up other people, but it’s actually really life-enriching, as well. There are a lot of pros to it for the parent because then you are getting to build relationships, too and you’re also getting to enjoy all the benefits of spending time outside,” she said.

One final recommendation, one that she says comes from fellow author Mike Lanza.

“He says to move all of your stuff to the front yard. Put your little pool out there. Put a picnic table out there. Make it so everyone in your neighborhood knows that you’ve got kids and that you’re basically open for business. Other kids from the neighborhood can come play,” she said.

Yurich, has published several books, including one focused on activities to “match screen time with green time.” Her website also has a free summer kick-off packet and downloadable tracker sheets to help families monitor their progress to reach their goal of 1,000 hours outside.