GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Homosexuality and queer lifestyles have been a part of human culture for millennia. But in the United States, only recently have most members of the LGBTQ community felt comfortable and confident enough to live openly.

That is illustrated by the growing pride movement — one that sparked more than 50 years ago and evolved into a key feature of the queer community.

Michigan’s first gay pride event was held in 1972. Grand Rapids held its first event in 1988. Now, pride events are seen all across the country, and not just in big cities. Michigan communities as small as Lowell and St. Johns have their own pride events. Grand Haven held its first pride event earlier this month and the queer community in Three Rivers will hold theirs on June 24.

At the root of it all is the fight for equality and acceptance. Up until a Supreme Court decision in 2003, many states, including Michigan, still had sodomy laws on the books that banned certain sexual acts between consenting adults. An amendment to Michigan’s civil rights act that added discrimination protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression took affect just this past week.

STONEWALL: BEFORE AND AFTER

The 1969 Stonewall Uprising is considered a flashpoint for the gay community that sparked a change in thinking, but queer organizations fighting for civil rights existed long before that fateful week.

The first known gay rights organization in the United States was the Society for Human Rights, founded in 1924 in Chicago. Like many that would follow, the group fell apart as it garnered public attention, with many people too afraid to be publicly outed, let alone face legal trouble.

By the 1950s, there were several organizations that had established chapters across the country, including the Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis. Known as the homophile movement, it was the first major effort to try and speak publicly in support of homosexuality. Historian Tim Retzloff says very few queer people lived openly at that time because of oppression they faced.

“This was a period of time when people could be fired (for being gay) and be fired for even being suspected of being gay. People were being mentally institutionalized. They were certainly being arrested. There was a whole wave of arrests around the country and in Michigan,” Retzloff told News 8.

Because of the hidden nature, there were relatively few places for gay people to meet and socialize openly. Gay bars and clubs quickly became places of refuge. They also became easy targets for police.

Retzloff combed through 20 years of court records in Detroit from this time and found about 1,200 cases that resulted in felony charges or high misdemeanors.

“Mainly they were being charged with gross indecency, so they were actually caught having sex some place. But sometimes that was even in hotel rooms,” Retzloff explained. “There were some cases in Detroit where people were being arrested for soliciting, and that could be as simple as inviting someone to your room. … But (that doesn’t include) a whole bunch of accosting cases that never made it (to the recorder’s court).”

In New York City, it wasn’t until 1966 that regulations on public gay behavior were changed. Before that, people could be arrested for engaging in acts as simple as dancing, kissing or even holding hands with a person of the same sex. But those changes didn’t stop police raids, and in 1969, after a surprise raid at the Stonewall Inn, a known gay bar in Greenwich Village, members of the gay community decided to fight back.

In the early hours on June 28, 1969, nine officers entered the Stonewall Inn and started clearing the bar, arresting employees for selling alcohol without a license and “roughing up” several patrons. Instead of scattering to hide their identity, many people stuck around and protested outside of the bar, jeering and harassing the officers with rocks and bottles.

Eventually, the riot grew and the officers retreated into the building. People broke through the police barricade several times and managed to set the bar on fire, but rescue crews quickly got things under control. The protests persisted for another five days, spreading into the immediate neighborhood along Christopher Street.

While it wasn’t the first public demonstration, it made an outsized impact and galvanized gay communities across the country. Following Stonewall, the queer community started to adopt the protest culture of several like-minded causes, including the anti-war and feminism movements.

Leaders in the LGBTQ community realized that the way to bring about social change was to become visible and highlight the inequalities they face, even if it means going public as a queer person.

“There was this caution, this awareness among people that there are consequences (to being known publicly as gay),” Retzloff said. “But even with the consequences, many of these people, particularly young people, felt it was important both politically but also in terms of just being honest and being honest with themselves.”

A woman sporting a banner to represent the Gay Liberation Front at the 1973 Gay Pride parade in Detroit. (University of Michigan’s Bentley Library/James W. Toy Papers)

Supporters march during the 1973 Gay Pride parade in Detroit. (University of Michigan’s Bentley Library/James W. Toy Papers)

The court of the Miss Capital City Pageant leads the Christopher Street ’72 parade on June 24, 1972. It was the first gay pride event held in Michigan. (Gay Liberator Detroit, Public Domain)

PRIDE IN MICHIGAN

Prior to Stonewall, Michigan had small organizations dedicated to gay rights, including chapters of the Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis. One of the major organizations to grow out of the Stonewall protests was the Gay Liberation Front.

A cover of the Gay Liberator magazine published by the Detroit chapter of the Gay Liberation Front from 1970-1976. (University of Michigan’s Bentley Library/Labadie Collection)

Like other organizations, it grew chapters and spread across the country. The GLF had chapters in Detroit and Lansing and had a presence at several state colleges, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Wayne State and Grand Valley State. The Detroit chapter published a newsletter called the Gay Liberator from 1970 through 1976.

There were a lot of organizations but little organization. That changed heading into 1972, when several group leaders worked together to launch the Michigan Gay Coalition and plan a public event to mark the third anniversary of the Stonewall raids.

The event became known as Christopher Street ’72. It included a series of speakers and a small march limited to one lane of Detroit’s Woodward Avenue. Sources dispute the actual turnout, but the event drew between 200 and 400 people from across the state. Retzloff says the backlash was surprisingly small.

“I think most people who might not have approved of it were just kind of so taken aback that this was even happening,” he said. “It was also in the ’50s and it was kind of raining off and on, so it wasn’t a great day weather-wise. So maybe the people who were unhappy with it didn’t brave the rain.”

Infighting befell the Michigan Gay Coalition and the group drifted apart. But enough seeds had been planted that annual pride parades continued in Detroit. The Michigan Organization for Human Rights started organizing a larger statewide celebration in the mid-1980s called “Forward Together.” By 1989, it was moved to Lansing in hopes of attracting more visitors and more news coverage. That event has evolved into what we now know as Michigan Pride and pieces of the MOHR moved on to become the group we know today as Equality Michigan.

Grand Rapids’ first gay pride event was held at the Monroe Avenue Amphitheater on June 19, 1988. Organizers estimate approximately 250 people attended. (WOOD TV8 file)

Grand Rapids’ first gay pride event was held at the Monroe Avenue Amphitheater on June 19, 1988. Organizers estimate approximately 250 people attended. (WOOD TV8 file)

Grand Rapids’ first gay pride event was held at the Monroe Avenue Amphitheater on June 19, 1988. Organizers estimate approximately 250 people attended. (WOOD TV8 file)

Grand Rapids’ first gay pride event was held at the Monroe Avenue Amphitheater on June 19, 1988. Organizers estimate approximately 250 people attended. (WOOD TV8 file)

Grand Rapids’ first gay pride event was held at the Monroe Avenue Amphitheater on June 19, 1988. Organizers estimate approximately 250 people attended. (WOOD TV8 file)

Grand Rapids’ first gay pride event was held at the Monroe Avenue Amphitheater on June 19, 1988. Organizers estimate approximately 250 people attended. (WOOD TV8 file)

While there has been an emphasis on the statewide event, communities big and small have still taken it upon themselves to make their presence known in their cities. In West Michigan alone, public events are scheduled in Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Big Rapids, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Holland, Kalamazoo, Lowell, Middleville, Muskegon, Paw Paw, Saugatuck and Three Rivers.

Grand Rapids’ first pride event was held in 1988, months after leaders with local gay rights groups attended the March on Washington in October of 1987. The rally was held at the Monroe Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids, now Rosa Parks Circle. Approximately 350 people attended the event. It was a humble but satisfying starting place compared to the numbers Grand Rapids Pride draws now.

As one organizer told WOOD TV8 in 1988: “We have about 350 people here. That’s 350 lesbian and gay men who feel comfortable celebrating in downtown Grand Rapids who they are, and we are very pleased.”