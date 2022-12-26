GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ongoing war in Ukraine, a devastating hurricane in Florida and a year of divisive politics: Reports of difficult times often consume the headlines, but there are also stories of hope that shine through.

This week on The Seven, News 8 celebrates the 22 most inspirational stories of 2022:

No. 22: ‘Bob the Barber’ celebrates 60 years cutting hair: ‘I still love it’

No. 21: World War II veteran re-enlists for 100th birthday wish

No. 20: Kentwood venue steps up after Ian scrubs Florida wedding

No. 19: East Kentwood marching band honors teacher who died of cancer

No. 18: Survivors reflect on battles during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

No. 17: How West Michigan doctors are helping shape a diverse future in medicine

Join us tomorrow for part 2 of the most inspiring stories of 2022.