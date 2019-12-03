Texting added to sexual assault survivor hotline

UNDATED (WOOD) — The state of Michigan expanding its sexual assault support hotline to allow texting.

Survivors who need help and support can text 1.866.238.1454 any time, night or day. They can also call the hotline at 855.VOICES4 (864.2374).

The service is free and confidential.

“This texting feature is an important way to make sure every survivor in Michigan has direct access to the support and resources they deserve,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I want every survivor in our state to know that your voice and your story matter, and when you’re ready to talk, we’re ready to listen.”

The governor announced the expanded service Tuesday at Eastern Michigan University’s fifth annual “Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault” summit.