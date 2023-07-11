GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and then kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter sent a text message to family saying, “I have to end this,” an FBI agent testified.

Rashad Trice appeared in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Judge Ray Kent found there was probable cause to move the case forward.

Trice has been charged with several counts at the state level, including attempted murder, in connection to the assault of his ex-girlfriend, as well as federal charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death.

Police say Trice attacked his ex-girlfriend in her Lansing home on July 2. She stabbed him in self-defense and managed to get away. Trice then took off with 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, police say, prompting an Amber Alert. He was arrested the next day after a police chase and crash. Wynter’s body was found days later in Detroit.

During Tuesday’s hearing, FBI Special Agent Christopher Rodolico explained how investigators used cellphone data and license plate readers to connect Trice to the crime.

He also discussed text messages that Trice sent to his family members, one of which said, “I love y’all, but I have to end this,” and another that said, “She’s gone.”

Investigators believe Trice strangled Wynter with a cellphone cord. Rodolico said pieces of the cord were found in Trice’s car matched the cord found with the girl’s body.

Also Tuesday, Trice waived his right to a detention hearing. A grand jury may be convened to review evidence against Trice within the next three weeks.

If convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, Trice faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The charge is also eligible for the death penalty under federal law — a penalty Michigan does not have.