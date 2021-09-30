Tens of thousands of Michiganders getting their licenses back

Vehicles head slowly east on the Interstate-10 twin spans leaving New Orleans while only a trickle of cars heads west back into the city before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan will no longer suspend drivers licenses for issues unrelated to driving safely.

For example, missed court appointments and unpaid fees can no longer cost you your license.

Additionally, having several traffic misdemeanors will be reclassified as civil infractions, making them ineligible for arrest and jail time.

The new laws passed by the Michigan Legislature in 2020 go into effect Friday. A bipartisan group of legislators and stakeholders believe using license suspension as a punishment for a wide variety of infractions and offenses is ineffective.

More than 73,000 Michiganders will have infractions removed, with about half able to use their existing license or get a new one immediately. The Secretary of State’s Office will send letters to affected residents, explaining which category they are in and what actions they have to take for license reinstatement.

In the future, hundreds of thousands of people will be prevented from having their license taken away due to these new laws.